NEO VB Finishes Regular Season

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Unable to get into a consistent rhythm, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Lady Norse volleyball team closed out the regular season Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Metropolitan Community College-Longview Lady Lakers.

With the loss the Lady Norse finish 7-1 in District O competition and 18-10 on the season. The Lady Lakers won the regular season District O title with a 8-0 record while finishing 20-12 overall.

“We just didn’t stay in rhythm and play in rhythm,” Lady Norse head coach Eric Iverson said. “It’s frustrating because there were some things that happened throughout the games that kept us from getting into a rhythm.”

After the Lady Norse earned a 25-19 victory in the first game, the Lady Lakers reeled off wins of 25-23, 27-25 and 26-24 to win the best of five match.

“They had two injuries which took forever to restart the game and they had to get the rule book out once,” Iverson said. “Then we had a stoppage after someone tripped the fire alarms in the gym.

“If we don’t get into rhythm, then we don’t function real well,” Iverson said. “Some teams do, but we don’t.”

Next Friday and Saturday the District O single elimination tournament will be played on the MCC-Longview courts.

Even with the loss, the Lady Norse earned the No. 2 seed for the District O Tournament that start at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3.

No. 4 seed Cottey College of Nevada, Missouri (4-4 and 11-10) plays the opening match Friday against No. 5 seed St. Louis (Missouri) Community College (0-8 and 4-24).

The winner of Friday’s match faces No. 1 seed Longview at 10 a.m. on Saturday. No. 2 seed NEO plays No. 3 seed East Central College of Union, Missouri (5-3 and 16-13) at 10 a.m.

Winners of the two Saturday matches play at noon for the championship. An “if necessary” match will start at 2 p.m.

The District O winner advances to the Women’s Division II NJCAA National Tournament, Nov. 16-18, in the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia.