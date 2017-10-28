Quantcast

5K Runners Race Against the Clock And Zombies In Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

If you thought a 5-K was challenging, try running one while being chased by flesh eating zombies. Participants did just that at the second annual Zombie 5-K, held at Pittsburg's Lincoln Park. Runners raced for the best time, all the while trying to keep their flags from being taken by zombies on the course. Pittsburg Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween themed event as a fundraiser for Schlanger Park. They have been making multiple improvements to the park, such as adding a handicap accessible playground.

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Superintendent said, "Here in the city of Pittsburg we didn't have any other handicap accessible playgrounds, and so children that are either wheelchair bound or have to have a walker or anything like that, It's difficult for them to get on a swing or go up a ramp and slide down a slide. And so it's really important to make sure we're providing opportunities for all abilities and all ages."

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation plans on using the money they raise, to help fund a butterfly garden and a shelter house for Schlanger Park.

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.