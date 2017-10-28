Dreams Come True For Pittsburg Girls at the Princess Party

This afternoon, dozens of little girls in Pittsburg got the chance to feel what its like to be a princess! Monarch Formals hosted their third annual princess party at the memorial auditorium. There were plenty of fun activities for young princesses to do, including games, crafts and even a red carpet event. Monarch Formals held the event as a fundraiser to help ease the financial burden caused by formal events such as prom.

Monarch Formals founder Tyleen Caffrey said, "Currently the national average to attend prom is about $1200, and if we can take the largest expense which is the dress... the average cost of the dress in this area is between $400 and $600. So if we can take the largest burden away than we can help a lot individuals in the community. "

Monarch Formals provides up to 300 formal dresses for Pittsburg residents in need.