Pitt State tops #1 Northwest 20-10.

The loss for Northwest snaps a 38 game winning streak.More >>
NEO won 35-26 to finish in a 3-way tie for first in the SWJCFC.More >>
Despite 3 TD from QB Brayden Scott, the Lions fell 32-29 and dropped to 0-9 this season.More >>
NEO now turns its attention to the District O tournament which begins on November 3rd.More >>
The undefeated Galena Bulldogs will be at home an Halloween night, hosting Neodesha in the first round.More >>
NEO is ordering over 600 rolls of toilet paper for the first home game of the season.More >>
A police and fire chaplain from Joplin has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts.More >>
A Carthage woman will be sentenced in December for stealing from patients at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center. 41 year old Kristi Metcalf, a former financial assistant with Carthage Health and Rehab changed her plea to guilty for receiving stolen property, a class B felony and one count of abuse of a health care recipient, a class C felony.More >>
A chilly Saturday morning didn't stop volunteers in Pittsburg from supporting a good cause.More >>
A driver escapes injury after a fiery crash in Southeast Kansas. It happened around 1 AM Saturday morning, when a FedEx double trailer truck plowed into a hill.More >>
Months of protests , shootings and drug activity in st. Louis have led it to be labeled the nations more dangerous city. That's having a negative effect on a north St. Louis health system.More >>
