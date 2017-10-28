A Local Attorney Offers Some Free Assistance To Veterans In Need

Veterans in need legal help had a day of free assistance from local attorneys, however, those attorneys say one day just isn't enough.

Tom Furrh discusses paperwork with attorney Elizabeth Turner a VA certified attorney trying to help Furrh cut through red tape.

Furrh: "We all know what the VA is, it's a huge bureaucracy, and so, trying to get that paperwork pushed through for myself would kinda be a hassle, you gotta take off work and so, to go to someone who's willing to do that for me is great."

For veterans like Furrh in Newton County, when they need help with the VA, or battling PTSD or other issues, they're limited in options.

That's where Turner wants to help.

Turner: "These people have fought for our rights and sacrificed a lot, and so it's time for us to give back to them."

Furrh is a Navy veteran, and his post-service career, keeps him busy, which is why a clinic like this, keeps him on track.

Furrh: "I came in and I'm trying to file for an increase in my disability benefits, and it's kinda a daunting thing to think about trying to file through the VA, so this is really helpful."

While Turner handles benefit assistance, she also brought in Christine Rhoades, to provide assistance for serious legal matters that range from criminal to substance abuse, which she says, needs special handling.

Rhoades: "I think they have a certain amount of needs that aren't met by a general treatment court or certainly by a court, the traditional type of criminal prosecution."

And Furrh has some advice for his fellow veterans.

Furrh: "I would just say, if someone is willing to help you and it's something you need help with, you shouldn't be ashamed to take it."

