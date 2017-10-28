Quantcast

A Local Attorney Offers Some Free Assistance To Veterans In Need - KOAM TV 7

A Local Attorney Offers Some Free Assistance To Veterans In Need

Updated:

    Veterans in need legal help had a day of free assistance from local attorneys, however, those attorneys say one day just isn't enough.
Tom Furrh discusses paperwork with attorney Elizabeth Turner a VA certified attorney trying to help Furrh cut through red tape. 
Furrh: "We all know what the VA is, it's a huge bureaucracy, and so, trying to get that paperwork pushed through for myself would kinda be a hassle, you gotta take off work and so, to go to someone who's willing to do that for me is great."
For veterans like Furrh in Newton County, when they need help with the VA, or battling PTSD or other issues, they're limited in options.
That's where Turner wants to help.  
Turner: "These people have fought for our rights and sacrificed a lot, and so it's time for us to give back to them."
Furrh is a Navy veteran, and his post-service career, keeps him busy, which is why a clinic like this, keeps him on track.
Furrh: "I came in and I'm trying to file for an increase in my disability benefits, and it's kinda a daunting thing to think about trying to file through the VA, so this is really helpful."
 While Turner handles benefit assistance, she also  brought in Christine Rhoades, to  provide assistance for serious legal matters that range from criminal to substance abuse, which she says, needs special handling.  
Rhoades: "I think they have a certain amount of needs that aren't met by a general treatment court or certainly by a court, the traditional type of criminal prosecution."
And Furrh has some advice for his fellow veterans.
Furrh: "I would just say, if someone is willing to help you and it's something you need help with, you shouldn't be ashamed to take it."
 

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • A Local Attorney Offers Some Free Assistance To Veterans In Need

    A Local Attorney Offers Some Free Assistance To Veterans In Need

    Saturday, October 28 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-10-29 01:16:53 GMT

        Veterans in need legal help had a day of free assistance from local attorneys, however, those attorneys say one day just isn't enough.

    More >>

        Veterans in need legal help had a day of free assistance from local attorneys, however, those attorneys say one day just isn't enough.

    More >>

  • Sarcoxie Scares Up A 2nd Year Of Fun

    Sarcoxie Scares Up A 2nd Year Of Fun

    Saturday, October 28 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-10-28 22:53:22 GMT

        Hundreds of kids filled downtown Sarcoxie for its 2nd annual Trunk or Treat On the Square.     The festival  featured frightening figures from Jason to Freddie, and of course, princesses and super heroes there to save the day.

    More >>

        Hundreds of kids filled downtown Sarcoxie for its 2nd annual Trunk or Treat On the Square.     The festival  featured frightening figures from Jason to Freddie, and of course, princesses and super heroes there to save the day.

    More >>

  • Busting The Bad Guys - With Facebook

    Busting The Bad Guys - With Facebook

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:02:58 GMT

         It seems more and more, social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are playing pivotal roles in helping law enforcement agencies fight crime.      Case in point a case this week in Jasper County.

    More >>

         It seems more and more, social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are playing pivotal roles in helping law enforcement agencies fight crime.      Case in point a case this week in Jasper County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.