FedEx Truck Crash - KOAM TV 7

FedEx Truck Crash

Updated:
BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS -

A driver escapes injury after a fiery crash in Southeast Kansas. It happened around 1 AM Saturday morning, when a FedEx double trailer truck plowed into a hill. 

The wreck happened on the 400 bypass after the truck failed to stop at the intersection. The truck crossed over Highway 166 and crashed into the berm, where it caught fire.   

The driver was able to escape and tells KOAM/Fox 14 he was not injured. He says his vehicle's brakes failed. Baxter Springs fire and police responded to the incident. 

