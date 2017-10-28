Canned Food for Kansans in Need

A chilly Saturday morning didn't stop volunteers in Pittsburg from supporting a good cause. They came together to hold a canned food drive outside of Carnie Smith Stadium.

Local volunteers are collecting the canned goods for area families, who are struggling to provide food for their children. The area director of Communities in Schools says it's important to build a relationship with our neighbors, who fall on hard times.

"Families struggle sometimes and families are prideful as well. Through relationship building, which is one of our number one ways that we work, we build those relationships with those families. And so we're that trusting individual that they may be able to reach out to and ask for a little bit of assistance," said Lashawn Taylor.

The collected food will support students and families in Pittsburg, Parsons, and Chanute, Kansas.