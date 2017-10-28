Former Worker Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Rehab Patients.

A Carthage woman will be sentenced in December for stealing from patients at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center.



41 year old Kristi Metcalf, a former financial assistant with Carthage Health and Rehab changed her plea to guilty for receiving stolen property, a class B felony and one count of abuse of a health care recipient, a class C felony. Metcalf originally faced four theft charges.

More than $44,000 had disappeared that and belonged to the facility's residents.

An investigation by the Medicaid fraud control unit of the attorney general's office revealed more than two hundred forty suspicious cash withdrawals from the trust accounts of four residents at the center and one suspicious check withdrawal. On Thursday, Metcalf entered a guilty plea with her attorney Cobb Young before Circuit Judge David Mouton. Metcalf will be sentenced December, 11, 2017 at 1:00pm.