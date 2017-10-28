Quantcast

Former Worker Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Rehab Patients.

Former Worker Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Rehab Patients.

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

A Carthage woman will be sentenced in December for stealing from patients at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center. 

41 year old Kristi Metcalf, a former financial assistant with Carthage Health and Rehab changed her plea to guilty for receiving stolen property, a class B felony and one count of abuse of a health care recipient, a class C felony. Metcalf originally faced four theft charges. 

More than $44,000 had disappeared  that and belonged to the facility's residents.
     An investigation by the Medicaid fraud control unit of the attorney general's office revealed more than two hundred forty suspicious cash withdrawals from the trust accounts of four residents at the center and one suspicious check withdrawal. On Thursday, Metcalf entered a guilty plea with her attorney Cobb Young before Circuit Judge David Mouton. Metcalf will be sentenced December, 11, 2017 at 1:00pm.  

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.