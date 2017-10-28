Former Worker Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Rehab Patients.

A police and fire chaplain from Joplin has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts.More >>
A Carthage woman will be sentenced in December for stealing from patients at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center. 41 year old Kristi Metcalf, a former financial assistant with Carthage Health and Rehab changed her plea to guilty for receiving stolen property, a class B felony and one count of abuse of a health care recipient, a class C felony.
A chilly Saturday morning didn't stop volunteers in Pittsburg from supporting a good cause.
A driver escapes injury after a fiery crash in Southeast Kansas. It happened around 1 AM Saturday morning, when a FedEx double trailer truck plowed into a hill.
Months of protests , shootings and drug activity in st. Louis have led it to be labeled the nations more dangerous city. That's having a negative effect on a north St. Louis health system.
Months of protests , shootings and drug activity in st. Louis have led it to be labeled the nations more dangerous city. That's having a negative effect on a north St. Louis health system.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.
A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th.
Shots fired in a Joplin neighborhood. It happened around two o'clock this afternoon between 15th and 18th streets in Joplin.
The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.
