Joplin Chaplain Named to Missouri State Board of Education

Joplin Chaplain Named to Missouri State Board of Education

A police and fire chaplain from Joplin  has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts. 

    
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has appointed John T. “Tim” Sumners of Joplin to the eight-member State Board of Education, after three  other appointment attempts failed. One previous nominee withdrew and a second nominee declined the appointment while a third withdrew after learning he wasn't qualified.

Dr. Sumners has worked as a church pastor and chaplain and is currently the chaplain for the Joplin Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Webb City Fire Department and the Reddings Mill Fire District. He also served as an adjunct professor at Southwest Baptist University’s campus in Joplin.

Dr. Sumners holds a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma; a master’s degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas; and a doctorate from Luther Rice Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia. He has completed additional study at the University of Memphis in Tennessee and Dallas Theological Seminary in Texas.

“Our mission is to guarantee the superior preparation and performance of every child in school and in life,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We look forward to serving with Dr. Sumners to fulfill this mission.”

Sumners is scheduled to take the oath of office on Tuesday. His appointment must be confirmed by the Senate.

