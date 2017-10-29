Child Abuse Awareness

Grace Lanes in Carthage worked with Bikers against Child Abuse or BACA to hold family fundraiser. All proceeds raised from bowling and shoe rentals went to support the local BACA chapter.

BACA holds events like these frequently to raise awareness against child abuse and neglect which is widespread and often underreported.

"You know child abuse is an epidemic. It's all over the world. But it's bad everywhere and most cases doesn't get reported for some reasons. So what we do is try to get out and put the awareness out there for people to talk about it, and report it, and to tell people what's happening to children," said 2 Speed, the local BACA chapter president.

BACA has an international helpline for people who witness child abuse: 1-866-71-abuse (1-866-712-2873)