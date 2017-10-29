Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The kiddos hit up Pittsburg's Artforms Gallery Sunday for some Halloween art fun. They got to decorate pumpkins, Halloween bags, and participate in other fun and spooky activities.

The art gallery is a co-op of artists, so the workers there helping out the kids were all artists involved in the gallery. They say events like this are special, because it brings out creativity with the Halloween spirit!

"Its very exciting because we know that we're making that one unique gift for somebody that you can't just buy at the local retail store. It's a unique item and it's a little bit special," said co-op member Shelley Logan.

The Artforms Gallery does events like this once a month. You can learn all about it on their Facebook page.

