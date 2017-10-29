Quantcast

Salvation Army to Begin Application Process for Christmas Baskets Next Week: Translator Available

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sifn up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. 
 Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help. People can sign up from November first through the 11th at army headquarters on 8th street. This year a translator will be provided on November 7th and 8th. Last year Hispanic families applied for help but communication was an issue. 

Major Beckie Stearns said, "It was like we really need to meet that need,  and we felt like we weren't doing our best, which is what we're all about which is doing the  most good. And we felt like we couldn't do the most good because we  sometimes couldn't know if the communication was working both ways."We had about twenty-five or thirty families  last year and so it made it difficult  because if the children weren't with them, we couldn't understand them."

Stearns said November 11th is a firm deadline for applications to be completed because names are placed on Angel Trees in area stores and applications must be processed for those by November 15th. Stearns urged families to come in and apply this week because  it's difficult to turn people down after the deadline. She said, "It's   emotionally terrible on us because we're very giving people and  we want to meet everybody's needs that we can. But, in order for us to get their needs  met with the community's help, we need them to early enough for us to do that."

 Sign ups run November first through the 11th from 9am to 2pm on  Monday, Wednesday and Friday. And on Tuesday and Thursdays from 1pm to 6pm.  On Saturday the 11th, applications will be accepted from 9am until noon. Families need to bring  id's for every adult in the household over the age of eighteen and social security numbers or identification for children such as a food stamp letter that includes names and birth dates. families are also required to provide proof of  income information for the month of October.

