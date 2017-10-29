Salvation Army to Begin Application Process for Christmas Baskets Next Week: Translator Available

Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sifn up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army.

Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help. People can sign up from November first through the 11th at army headquarters on 8th street. This year a translator will be provided on November 7th and 8th. Last year Hispanic families applied for help but communication was an issue.

Major Beckie Stearns said, "It was like we really need to meet that need, and we felt like we weren't doing our best, which is what we're all about which is doing the most good. And we felt like we couldn't do the most good because we sometimes couldn't know if the communication was working both ways."We had about twenty-five or thirty families last year and so it made it difficult because if the children weren't with them, we couldn't understand them."

Stearns said November 11th is a firm deadline for applications to be completed because names are placed on Angel Trees in area stores and applications must be processed for those by November 15th. Stearns urged families to come in and apply this week because it's difficult to turn people down after the deadline. She said, "It's emotionally terrible on us because we're very giving people and we want to meet everybody's needs that we can. But, in order for us to get their needs met with the community's help, we need them to early enough for us to do that."



Sign ups run November first through the 11th from 9am to 2pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. And on Tuesday and Thursdays from 1pm to 6pm. On Saturday the 11th, applications will be accepted from 9am until noon. Families need to bring id's for every adult in the household over the age of eighteen and social security numbers or identification for children such as a food stamp letter that includes names and birth dates. families are also required to provide proof of income information for the month of October.