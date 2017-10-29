Local Officers Receive Medals of Valor

Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday.

Governor Greitens recognized current and former Joplin Police officers saying their life saving and compassionate actions prevented deaths. .

Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016. The officers responded to reports of gunfire at 1810 South Connecticut avenue in Joplin. According to police, Tom Mourning went on a shooting spree in three different locations injuring several people as well as two comfort dogs. Th e officers managed to pursue and arrest Mourning without incident.

Receiving medals of valor for their roles in the incident were Officer Adam Brannin and Detective Jason Francis.

Lamar police Chief Rusty Rives was a sergeant at JPD at the time. He also received the medal of valor but said it's just a part of his service to the community.

He said, "You got to keep your focus on what's best for our community. A lot of us believe we are here to serve and that's the position we've been put in life. And so you just keep that in mind that we're here to serve the public and our fellow humans and that really helps accomplish our day to day goals."



There were a total of sixteen Missouri public safety and first responders across the state of Missouri and several civilians who helped them recognized at the ceremony.

