Pitt State Volleyball Wins Back to Back

Pitt State Volleyball Wins Back to Back

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Pittsburg, KS -

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team posted an emphatic victory over Missouri Southern State University Saturday (Oct. 28) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court. The Gorillas dispatched the Lions 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14.

The win helped Pitt State improve to 5-21 overall and 2-12 in MIAA play, while MSSU fell to 11-16 overall and 4-10 in the MIAA.

Lauren Regier led a balanced offensive attack for the Gorillas with 16 kills, while Mia Bledsoe and Noelle Dooley added 13 kills apiece. Camryn Blanton posted a career-high 42 assists and added 16 digs.

Emily Regier finished the match with two block solos and three block assists while Paige Corcoran added a match-high 21 digs.

Pitt State outhit MSSU .235 to .108 and posted 57 kills compared to 33 by the Lions.

Bailey Rexford registered a team-leading 10 kills for MSSU.

Pitt State will return to action next Friday (Nov. 3) with a road match against the University of Nebraska-Kearney at 6 p.m. (CDT).

