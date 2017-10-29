Pitt State Volleyball Wins Back to Back

After defeating Central Oklahoma (2-0) earlier this afternoon, the Missouri Southern Soccer team have earned the fifth seed released by the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference Sunday evening.More >>
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team posted an emphatic victory over Missouri Southern State University Saturday (Oct. 28) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.
The loss for Northwest snaps a 38 game winning streak.
NEO won 35-26 to finish in a 3-way tie for first in the SWJCFC.
Despite 3 TD from QB Brayden Scott, the Lions fell 32-29 and dropped to 0-9 this season.
NEO now turns its attention to the District O tournament which begins on November 3rd.
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.
The kiddos hit up Pittsburg's Artforms Gallery Sunday for some Halloween art fun.
Grace Lanes in Carthage worked with Bikers against Child Abuse or BACA to hold family fundraiser.
A police and fire chaplain from Joplin has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts.
