MSSU Lions Soccer Earns Fifth Seed in MIAA Tournament

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Fifth-seeded Lions Open MIAA Tournament Play with Rematch at Fourth-seeded Fort Hays State on Wednesday

Kansas City, Mo. – After defeating Central Oklahoma  (2-0) earlier this afternoon, the Missouri Southern Soccer team have earned the fifth seed released by the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference Sunday evening.
 
MSSU will travel to take on fourth-seeded Fort Hays State (10-5-3, 7-3-1) for an opening match at 7 p.m. in Hays Kan. The Lions have experience of playing at the Tigers stadium as they forced FHSU into a scoreless tie back on Oct. 15, despite being outshot 13-5 in the first period and 16-6 for the entire game. 
 
Around the MIAA
 
Top-ranked Central Missouri completed an undefeated regular season (18-0, 11-0 MIAA) with a win over Missouri Western earlier today to claim the MIAA Regular Season Title.  
 
The Jennies earned the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Tournament set to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 1 with four first-round games taking place from the home sites of the higher seeded teams. Central Missouri will host #8 seed Emporia State (8-8-2, 4-6-1, MIAA) at 6pm in Warrensburg, Mo.
 
Second seeded Missouri Western (15-3, 9-2 MIAA) will play host to seventh-seeded Central Oklahoma (7-9-2, 4-5-2 MIAA) at 6 p.m. in St. Joseph, Mo. Northeastern State (15-2, 9-2 MIAA) has earned the third seed and will play host to sixth-seeded Washburn (9-8-1, 5-6 MIAA) at 7 p.m. from Tahlequah, Ok. 
 
The winners of the four first-round games will advance to the semi-finals on Nov. 3.  The highest remaining seed will host both semi-finals contests.
 
Wednesday, Nov. 1 (at Higher Seed) 
Game 1: #8 Emporia State at #1 Central Missouri            6 p.m.
Game 2: #5 Missouri Southern at #4 Fort Hays State       7 p.m.
Game 3: #7 Central Oklahoma at #2 Missouri Western    6 p.m.
Game 4: #6 Washburn at #3 Northeastern State              7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3 (at Highest Remaining Seed) 
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2                     TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4                     TBA
Sunday, Nov. 5 (at Highest Remaining Seed) 
Championship: Semifinal Winners                                       TBA
 

