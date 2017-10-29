Joplin Family From Puerto Rico Shares Challenges

Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>
The kiddos hit up Pittsburg's Artforms Gallery Sunday for some Halloween art fun.More >>
Grace Lanes in Carthage worked with Bikers against Child Abuse or BACA to hold family fundraiser.More >>
A police and fire chaplain from Joplin has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts.More >>
