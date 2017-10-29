Joplin Family From Puerto Rico Shares Challenges

The Martinez-Munos family gather at the table, talking about their home island of Puerto Rico. Syleris Gwin Martinez grew up with her family there. Her aunt and cousin are still in Puerto Rico even after Hurricane Maria, along with the rest of her relatives.

Communication with family on the island is still hit and miss.

"It's really hard. Because we haven't been able to communicate with a few of them. They've been getting little sections of service here and there" says Syleris.

She and her mother Irelys have been hosting her grandparents for 2 weeks now.

"I just wanted them to be out of the island for the moment since all of the services are so slow. My dad was hospitalized with Diverticulitis" says Irelys.

Raul describes being in the hurricane as translated by his daughter.

"It was a violent hurricane. He says that he felt like one of the bulls that's enraged" says Irelys.

The governor of Puerto Rico just canceled a 300 million dollar contract with white fish energy to rebuild the islands electrical systems. While the company's owner says that will only delay restoration, the move, brings Irelys relief.

"There is other companies that I'm sure will be able to help us with the best intentions. Probably with less politics in there. Like, they truly want to help us" she says.

And even though her parent's and sister's homes made it through with minimal damage, the aftermath of the hurricane affects the rest of the people she loves.

"Pray for us. Pray for all the people that are still on the island. They need it."

You can support families affected by Hurricane Maria by going to "Zumbathon" on November 11th from 6-8PM at "The Light" on East 20th in Joplin.