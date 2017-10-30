Galena PD Receive Warrant For July 2017 Traffic Accident Claiming Two Lives

On October 25, 2017 the Galena Police Department received a warrant from the Cherokee County District Court for Shelby L. Colon of Galena, KS. This warrant is in reference to the traffic accident which occurred the morning of July 6, 2017 that claimed the lives of Charles Burkybile Jr. and Glen A. Roosa. The Cherokee County Attorney has filed two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, a level 4 person felony in this case.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Colon you are asked to contact the Galena Police Department or your local Law Enforcement Agency.