American Red Cross Disaster Training Available

The Red Cross of Southern Missouri will be training volunteers interested in becoming a part of the chapter’s Disaster Response team.

For this training, volunteers must be over 18-years-old, have registered through the Red Cross website, and passed a criminal background check.

The Concept of Operations training sessions will give volunteers a disaster services overview and provide an information on the American Red Cross Disaster Cycle Services Concept of Operations.

The training sessions a will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 10 am – 3 pm at the Joplin Red Cross office, 410 S. Jackson Street. Maximum capacity for the training session is 40 people and will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Participants must register by calling 417-832-9500, ext. 3112 or email: Julie.Stolting@redcross.org.

“Volunteers are the backbone of the Red Cross,” said Stacy Burks, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri. “The time, expertise and compassion that our volunteers provide to neighbors both near and far is inspiring.”