Quantcast

Freeman Employee Joins Prestigious Group - KOAM TV 7

Freeman Employee Joins Prestigious Group

Updated:
Kami Golhofer Kami Golhofer
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Kami Gollhofer, Freeman Director of Professional Development, recently graduated from the Health Leadership Fellowship Program with Missouri Foundation for Health. She joins 23 individuals in the inaugural cohort graduation.

The program is an intensive 18-month leadership development program designed to expand a network of skilled leaders who will learn to lead collaboratively from both within and outside their organization and become advocates for improved healthcare delivery. Eligible individuals include those who are part of healthcare and safety net organizations working to address the needs of vulnerable populations.

“This program has allowed me the opportunity to gain insight about my strengths and weaknesses as a leader in the healthcare field,” said Gollhofer. “It’s helped me to capitalize on and utilize my strengths in developing leaders within my team. The experience has been invaluable, and I would highly recommend this program to others in our community.”

Before joining Freeman, Gollhofer coordinated special projects and served as liaison to the dean at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She also served as Health Career Coordinator and Clinical Education Coordinator for Missouri State University, Area Health Education Center in Joplin.  

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Global Wine Shortage Could Hit Next Year

    Global Wine Shortage Could Hit Next Year

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:01:28 GMT

    International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 years

    More >>

    International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 years

    More >>

  • FDA Issues Warning About Licorice

    FDA Issues Warning About Licorice

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:03:22 GMT

    The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.

    More >>

    The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.

    More >>

  • Newton County Rescue and Recovery Raising Funds Via GoFundMe For New Boat

    Newton County Rescue and Recovery Raising Funds Via GoFundMe For New Boat

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-30 22:50:18 GMT
    Lacy the rescue jet boat has served the Newton County Rescue and Recovery more than 10 years now and is headed for retirement. "It's starting to get less and less reliable. We're having to work on it after every call now" says Jason La Due, from Newton County Rescue and Recovery. Which cost the team around 800 dollars after their last mission.  "With limited funding from an all volunteer organization, we would like to use those funds in better places. For additi...More >>
    Lacy the rescue jet boat has served the Newton County Rescue and Recovery more than 10 years now and is headed for retirement. "It's starting to get less and less reliable. We're having to work on it after every call now" says Jason La Due, from Newton County Rescue and Recovery. Which cost the team around 800 dollars after their last mission.  "With limited funding from an all volunteer organization, we would like to use those funds in better places. For additi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.