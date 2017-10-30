Freeman Employee Joins Prestigious Group

Kami Gollhofer, Freeman Director of Professional Development, recently graduated from the Health Leadership Fellowship Program with Missouri Foundation for Health. She joins 23 individuals in the inaugural cohort graduation.

The program is an intensive 18-month leadership development program designed to expand a network of skilled leaders who will learn to lead collaboratively from both within and outside their organization and become advocates for improved healthcare delivery. Eligible individuals include those who are part of healthcare and safety net organizations working to address the needs of vulnerable populations.

“This program has allowed me the opportunity to gain insight about my strengths and weaknesses as a leader in the healthcare field,” said Gollhofer. “It’s helped me to capitalize on and utilize my strengths in developing leaders within my team. The experience has been invaluable, and I would highly recommend this program to others in our community.”

Before joining Freeman, Gollhofer coordinated special projects and served as liaison to the dean at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She also served as Health Career Coordinator and Clinical Education Coordinator for Missouri State University, Area Health Education Center in Joplin.