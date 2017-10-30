Newton County Rescue and Recovery Raising Funds Via GoFundMe For New Boat

Lacy the rescue jet boat has served the Newton County Rescue and Recovery more than 10 years now and is headed for retirement.

"It's starting to get less and less reliable. We're having to work on it after every call now" says Jason La Due, from Newton County Rescue and Recovery.

Which cost the team around 800 dollars after their last mission.

"With limited funding from an all volunteer organization, we would like to use those funds in better places. For additional training and not repair expenses" says Jeff Prosser, from the Newton County Ambulance District and the rescue and recovery team.

It's normal for a boat to age like this. Plus, recent calls like the Neosho flooding and search for Brooke Robinson have made the wear and tear even worse.

"We've had to know some of it's limitations and how to get around those" says Prosser.

"The new boat would be wider which would make it more stable in rough waters and make it more safe for rescue workers and people being rescued a like.

"It'll allow us to get into some waters that we previously have not been able to get into with heavy fast moving waters" says La Due.

The new boat would look similar to this one, but heavily customized to suit the needs of this area like working in flash floods and dive operations.

The team made a GoFundMe page to speed up the process of getting to their goal. It's used grants in the past for smaller purchases, but there are additional challenges since it's not an actual fire department or homeland security

"Helping your neighbors. A lot of times these flood waters will recede quickly, but in the mean time. We don't know what's going to happen" says Prosser.

And through donations, the community can return the favor to the volunteers to help rescue the boat.

The team is entirely volunteer and donation based, so they rely on contributions from the community.

You can donate to their cause here:

https://www.gofundme.com/NewtonCountyRescue