Global Wine Shortage Could Hit Next Year

A global wine shortage is looming...

International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 years, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine.  Experts says Europe is experiencing its worst grape harvest since 1982, due to extremely cold weather in the spring and summer droughts.

The world's three largest wine producers (Italy, France, Spain) are expected to produce just 14.5 billion liters of wine vino this year, a 14% drop from 2016.

A recent outbreak of wildfires in California scorched thousands of acres of fruitful wine country, which will also contribute to the global shortage.

