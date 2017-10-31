Hornback Named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week

Quantcast

By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University sophomore safety Josh Hornback was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week Monday (Oct. 30).

Hornback recorded a pair of interceptions as the Pitt State defense forced No. 1 Northwest Missouri into six turnovers in a 20-10 victory by the Gorillas over the Bearcats at Brandenburg Field/Carnie Smith Stadium Saturday (Oct. 28).

Hornback's first interception, which came early in the second quarter, led to Pitt State's go-ahead touchdown. The Wichita, Kan., native also halted another Northwest scoring threat in the Pitt State red zone later in the second period. He finished the game with four tackles and also registered one of nine pass break ups by a Gorillas defender in the contest.

With the win, Pitt State halted Northwest's 38-game winning streak as well as the Bearcats' 34-game MIAA winning streak.

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.