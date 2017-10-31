Roc Robbins Named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week

The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team will travel to Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday (Oct. 31) to face the University of Kansas in a season-opening exhibition game match-up. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CST) at Allen Fieldhouse.More >>
The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team will travel to Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday (Oct. 31) to face the University of Kansas in a season-opening exhibition game match-up. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CST) at Allen Fieldhouse.More >>
After a huge day on special teams for the Missouri Southern football team, Roc Robbins was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week as announced by the league office today.More >>
After a huge day on special teams for the Missouri Southern football team, Roc Robbins was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week as announced by the league office today.More >>
Pittsburg State University sophomore safety Josh Hornback was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week Monday (Oct. 30).More >>
Pittsburg State University sophomore safety Josh Hornback was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week Monday (Oct. 30).More >>
After defeating Central Oklahoma (2-0) earlier this afternoon, the Missouri Southern Soccer team have earned the fifth seed released by the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference Sunday evening.More >>
After defeating Central Oklahoma (2-0) earlier this afternoon, the Missouri Southern Soccer team have earned the fifth seed released by the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference Sunday evening.More >>
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team posted an emphatic victory over Missouri Southern State University Saturday (Oct. 28) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.More >>
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team posted an emphatic victory over Missouri Southern State University Saturday (Oct. 28) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.More >>
The loss for Northwest snaps a 38 game winning streak.More >>
The loss for Northwest snaps a 38 game winning streak.More >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>