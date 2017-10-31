Quantcast

Roc Robbins Named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- After a huge day on special teams for the Missouri Southern football team, Roc Robbins was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week as announced by the league office today. 

Robbins, a sophomore from Talala, Okla., had himself a career day on special teams for the Lions at Northeastern State. He had a blocked field goal, a blocked extra point and recovered that extra point to return it more than 70 yards for a two-point PAT return. On defense, Robbins also managed a sack and seven tackles.

Robbins and the Lions play host to Lindenwood this Saturday at 2 pm where the Lions will honor the ten seniors on this year's roster. 

