Roc Robbins Named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week

The Martinez-Munos family gather at the table, talking about their home island of Puerto Rico. Syleris Gwin Martinez grew up with her family there. Her aunt and cousin are still in Puerto Rico even after Hurricane Maria, along with the rest of her relatives. Communication with family on the island is still hit and miss. "It's really hard. Because we haven't been able to communicate with a few of them. They've been getting little sections of service here and there" says Syler...

