New Left Lane Law in Oklahoma - KOAM TV 7

New Left Lane Law in Oklahoma

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
     A warning to Oklahoma drivers -- if you're going slow, move to the right.  Beginning tomorrow it's the law.
    The new law states that the left lane on multilane roadways in Oklahoma is for passing only.
    An Oklahoma Highway patrol spokesperson says vehicles in the left lane will be required to move to the right if another vehicle comes up from behind, allowing the faster-moving vehicle to pass.
    The law includes some exemptions, including the potential of merging traffic, executing a left turn and moving over for stopped or emergency vehicles. 
    Slow drivers in the left lane could face a $235 fine. 
    Lawmakers passed the statute in May, hoping to prevent collisions caused by a congested left lane and reduce road rage.
    
 

