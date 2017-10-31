Bridge to be Given Away in Jasper County

The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving you a chance to own an 80-year-old bridge in Jasper County -- free of charge.
MoDOT is giving away the Route-D bridge between Webb City and Oronogo to anyone who wants it.
There's a catch though; the new owner has to pay to remove the bridge and have a plan to re-use it.
The bridge was built in 1935. The truss configuration limits the vertical clearance of the bridge to 20 feet above the roadway.
This bridge is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Because of this eligibility, federal law requires MoDOT first make the bridge available for donation.
Those interested in obtaining all or part of the bridge must first submit a proposal for reuse. Any individual, or state or local entity is eligible to apply.
Proposals are due by June 30, 2018.
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>