Bridge to be Given Away in Jasper County

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving you a chance to own an 80-year-old bridge in Jasper County -- free of charge.
     MoDOT is giving away the Route-D bridge between Webb City and Oronogo to anyone who wants it.
    There's a catch though; the new owner has to pay to remove the bridge and have a plan to re-use it.
    The bridge was built in 1935. The truss configuration limits the vertical clearance of the bridge to 20 feet above the roadway. 
    This bridge is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Because of this eligibility, federal law requires MoDOT first make the bridge available for donation. 
    Those interested in obtaining all or part of the bridge must first submit a proposal for reuse.   Any individual, or state or local entity is eligible to apply.
    Proposals are due by June 30, 2018. 

