Quantcast

Open house for U.S. 59/160 roundabout project Nov. 7 at Altamont - KOAM TV 7

Open house for U.S. 59/160 roundabout project Nov. 7 at Altamont

Updated:
CHANUTE, KANSAS -

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is planning an open house to gather information and comments on the project to construct a single-lane roundabout at the junction of U.S. 59 and U.S. 160 in Labette County.

The open house will be held from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Altamont Park Building, 7th and Wabash, in Altamont.

During the open house members of the public can view maps and information concerning the project’s design and footprint. KDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions and receive comments. People can visit any time between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., as no formal presentation is scheduled.

A roundabout is a circular intersection in which traffic travels counterclockwise around a central island. Traffic entering the roundabout must yield to the circulating traffic within it. Roundabouts have been shown to reduce fatal and injury crashes by as much as 75 percent, which can be attributed to slower speeds and a reduced number of conflict points. KDOT has built roundabouts at several locations on the state highway system in southeast Kansas, including U.S. 400/K-66 at Riverton and U.S. 400/K-47 at Fredonia.

The meeting location is ADA accessible. Persons in need of a sign language interpreter, an assistive listening device, large print or Braille material, or other accommodation to attend this meeting should notify Priscilla Petersen at Priscilla.petersen@ks.gov, phone (620) 902-6433.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Global Wine Shortage Could Hit Next Year

    Global Wine Shortage Could Hit Next Year

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:01:28 GMT

    International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 years

    More >>

    International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 years

    More >>

  • FDA Issues Warning About Licorice

    FDA Issues Warning About Licorice

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:03:22 GMT

    The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.

    More >>

    The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.

    More >>

  • Newton County Rescue and Recovery Raising Funds Via GoFundMe For New Boat

    Newton County Rescue and Recovery Raising Funds Via GoFundMe For New Boat

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-30 22:50:18 GMT
    Lacy the rescue jet boat has served the Newton County Rescue and Recovery more than 10 years now and is headed for retirement. "It's starting to get less and less reliable. We're having to work on it after every call now" says Jason La Due, from Newton County Rescue and Recovery. Which cost the team around 800 dollars after their last mission.  "With limited funding from an all volunteer organization, we would like to use those funds in better places. For additi...More >>
    Lacy the rescue jet boat has served the Newton County Rescue and Recovery more than 10 years now and is headed for retirement. "It's starting to get less and less reliable. We're having to work on it after every call now" says Jason La Due, from Newton County Rescue and Recovery. Which cost the team around 800 dollars after their last mission.  "With limited funding from an all volunteer organization, we would like to use those funds in better places. For additi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.