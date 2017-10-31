Open house for U.S. 59/160 roundabout project Nov. 7 at Altamont

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is planning an open house to gather information and comments on the project to construct a single-lane roundabout at the junction of U.S. 59 and U.S. 160 in Labette County.

The open house will be held from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Altamont Park Building, 7th and Wabash, in Altamont.

During the open house members of the public can view maps and information concerning the project’s design and footprint. KDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions and receive comments. People can visit any time between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., as no formal presentation is scheduled.

A roundabout is a circular intersection in which traffic travels counterclockwise around a central island. Traffic entering the roundabout must yield to the circulating traffic within it. Roundabouts have been shown to reduce fatal and injury crashes by as much as 75 percent, which can be attributed to slower speeds and a reduced number of conflict points. KDOT has built roundabouts at several locations on the state highway system in southeast Kansas, including U.S. 400/K-66 at Riverton and U.S. 400/K-47 at Fredonia.

The meeting location is ADA accessible. Persons in need of a sign language interpreter, an assistive listening device, large print or Braille material, or other accommodation to attend this meeting should notify Priscilla Petersen at Priscilla.petersen@ks.gov, phone (620) 902-6433.