Claire McCaskill's Husband in ICU - KOAM TV 7

Claire McCaskill's Husband in ICU

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
The husband of Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill remains hospitalized in St. Louis, but McCaskill says on Twitter that he is showing signs of improvement.
    
 Joseph Shepard is hospitalized in an intensive care unit. McCaskill on Monday posted that he has "a very big heart but right now not working very well."
    
In a Twitter posting Tuesday, McCaskill wrote that Shepard was still "in ICU but better." Another tweet showed a brief video of his heart monitor and read, "Watching my husband's heart in his room in ICU. Working better today."
    
A spokeswoman for McCaskill says she has no additional information about Shepard's condition beyond what the senator posted.

McCaskill and Shepard, a millionaire developer, have been married since 2002. The couple has a home in suburban St. Louis and a condominium in Washington.

