Freeman Recognized for Patient Safety

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

For the third time in a row, Freeman Health System was honored with an “A” grade in The Leapfrog Group Fall 2017 Hospital Safety Score. Freeman is one of 18 hospitals in Missouri to receive the grade. The score rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

“Everyone at Freeman works together to set a standard of excellence to deliver compassionate, innovative and safe healthcare to the communities we serve,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “Without our talented and selfless physicians, nurses and staff, this recognition would not be possible.”

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the score uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single-letter grade twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed and fully transparent.

Consumers can view scores online free of charge. To see how Freeman Health System’s score compares locally and nationally, visit hospitalsafetyscore.org or follow the Leapfrog Safety Grade on Twitter or Facebook.

