Veterans Week events planned at Missouri Southern

Veterans Week 2017 will kick off Saturday, Nov. 4, with the annual Run with the Heroes 5K at Missouri Southern State University.

Sponsored by the Show-Me Gold officer training program, the Veteran Services Office, the Student Veterans Organization, Student Activities and the Athletics Department, the week will include a variety of events to celebrate and support veterans on campus and in the Joplin area.

A full list of events is below.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Run with the Heroes 5K: The race will begin at 9 a.m. in the south parking lot at 9 a.m. A 1-mile Fun Run will be offered at 8:30 a.m. To register online, visit https://localraces.com/twelveone/run-with-the-heroes-2017.

Football vs. Lindenwood: 2 p.m. at Fred Hughes Stadium, Military Appreciation game. All military ID holders will have free admission.

Monday, Nov. 6

Archery Tag/Dodgeball: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Oval.

“Saving Private Ryan”: 5:30 p.m., Phelps Theater.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Archery Tag/Dodgeball: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Oval.

“Hacksaw Ridge”: 5:30 p.m., Phelps Theater.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Archery Tag/Dodgeball: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Oval.

Veteran Appreciation Luncheon: 11:30 a.m., Connor Ballroom in Billingsly Student Center. Open to veterans from campus and the community.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Archery Tag/Dodgeball: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Oval.

Military Fitness Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Fred G. Hughes Stadium.

Friday, Nov. 10

Archery Tag/Dodgeball: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Oval.

Veterans Day Ceremony: 11:3o a.m., on the Oval. Open to the public.

-WWW.MSSU.EDU-