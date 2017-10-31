Committee Will Look For Kansas School Funding Solutions

Quantcast

A committee will soon be formed to tackle the Kansas Supreme Court order requiring lawmakers to boost funding for the state's schools.
    The legislature's top seven leaders have authorized creating an 11-member select committee on school finance.
    The high court ruled earlier this year that current state funding falls short of providing a suitable education for every child, as required by the state constitution.   The court hinted that spending is hundreds of millions of dollars short a year of providing a suitable education for every child but did not set a spending target. 
    "The adequacy remains to be the giant in the room," said  Republican state Senator Jim Denning of the 8th District.  "I've heard numbers from 600 all the way up to a billion dollars. That would require significant cuts.  Significant tax increases, or constitutional amendments."
    The court gave lawmakers until next June 30th to comply -- but with the first briefs due in April, and oral arguments set for May 22nd, many lawmakers want to start work toward a solution as soon as possible.
    Some lawmakers also say they might study ways to prevent the courts from having the authority to make rulings like this in the future.

