Missourians can find health insurance enrollment assistance at Planned Parenthood

People in the Southwest Missouri area looking for health insurance may find help in a familiar place. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri (PPSLR) is working across the area to help Missourians sign up for health care access through Missouri’s health insurance exchange.

This is the fifth year Planned Parenthood will assist people in the community who need help navigating what can sometimes be a complicated health insurance market. These staffers, appropriately called Navigators, can walk people though the process of deciding what type of coverage they need, and will help them fill out the application.

“People who need insurance should know that despite big challenges such as a shortened open enrollment period, advance tax credits are still available to help reduce monthly insurance bills,” said Angie Postal, vice president of education, policy and community engagement at PPSLR. “Our Navigators are trained on the latest Affordable Care Act updates, and are ready to assist anyone who needs help signing up for coverage.”

Since the first open enrollment in 2013, Planned Parenthood has helped more than 1700 Missourians complete enrollment for health insurance. So far this year, more than 100 appointments have been scheduled in advance of open enrollment.

“Trying to buy health insurance can seem incredibly complicated,” said PPSLR Hub and Community Engagement Manager Tim Williams. “Our team is trained, ready, and excited to help as many Missourians as we can to get signed up.”

Open enrollment for health coverage in 2018 starts on Nov. 1, 2017 and ends Dec. 15, 2017. Those who miss the enrollment period either have to wait until the next year’s enrollment period, or may qualify for a special enrollment period if they meet any of the following criteria:

Moving to a different city or state

Gain/loss of a dependent or spouse

Gain/loss of health insurance coverage, including aging out of your parents’ coverage

Gain/loss of income

Gain of eligible immigration status

Those seeking health insurance can schedule an appointment with a Navigator by calling 417-883-3800 ext.808 or by making an appointment online at findlocalhelp.covermissouri.org. Appointments can be made with all seven Missouri Planned Parenthood health centers. For more information, please visit https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-st-louis-region-southwest-missouri/health-insurance.