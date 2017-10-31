Quantcast

Missourians can find health insurance enrollment assistance at P - KOAM TV 7

Open enrollment six weeks shorter than last year, ends Dec. 15

Missourians can find health insurance enrollment assistance at Planned Parenthood

Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI -

People in the Southwest Missouri area looking for health insurance may find help in a familiar place. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri (PPSLR) is working across the area to help Missourians sign up for health care access through Missouri’s health insurance exchange.

This is the fifth year Planned Parenthood will assist people in the community who need help navigating what can sometimes be a complicated health insurance market. These staffers, appropriately called Navigators, can walk people though the process of deciding what type of coverage they need, and will help them fill out the application.

“People who need insurance should know that despite big challenges such as a shortened open enrollment period, advance tax credits are still available to help reduce monthly insurance bills,” said Angie Postal, vice president of education, policy and community engagement at PPSLR. “Our Navigators are trained on the latest Affordable Care Act updates, and are ready to assist anyone who needs help signing up for coverage.”

Since the first open enrollment in 2013, Planned Parenthood has helped more than 1700 Missourians complete enrollment for health insurance. So far this year, more than 100 appointments have been scheduled in advance of open enrollment.

“Trying to buy health insurance can seem incredibly complicated,” said PPSLR Hub and Community Engagement Manager Tim Williams. “Our team is trained, ready, and excited to help as many Missourians as we can to get signed up.”

Open enrollment for health coverage in 2018 starts on Nov. 1, 2017 and ends Dec. 15, 2017. Those who miss the enrollment period either have to wait until the next year’s enrollment period, or may qualify for a special enrollment period if they meet any of the following criteria:

  • Moving to a different city or state
  • Gain/loss of a dependent or spouse
  • Gain/loss of health insurance coverage, including aging out of your parents’ coverage
  • Gain/loss of income
  • Gain of eligible immigration status

Those seeking health insurance can schedule an appointment with a Navigator by calling 417-883-3800 ext.808 or by making an appointment online at findlocalhelp.covermissouri.org. Appointments can be made with all seven Missouri Planned Parenthood health centers. For more information, please visit https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-st-louis-region-southwest-missouri/health-insurance.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • SEKS Doctors Argue for Chance to Bid on Crawford County Direct Primary Care Deal

    SEKS Doctors Argue for Chance to Bid on Crawford County Direct Primary Care Deal

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:22:52 GMT

         Doctors, hospital CEO’s  and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’  meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care. 

    More >>

         Doctors, hospital CEO’s  and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’  meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care. 

    More >>

  • Pitt State Student Invites Community to Help Her Keep the Homeless Citizens in Pittsburg Warm

    Pitt State Student Invites Community to Help Her Keep the Homeless Citizens in Pittsburg Warm

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:18:53 GMT
    Juliana Jones is putting what she learns as a social work student at Pitt State into action. For a community close to her heart. "If you're blessed, why not help someone else and be that hand to reach out to them and tell them that they matter and their life is important" she says. "It's wonderful to have students that are thinking about those issues. It's a constant issue. It's something we've faced for awhile" says the operations manager from the Wesley House, Ca...More >>
    Juliana Jones is putting what she learns as a social work student at Pitt State into action. For a community close to her heart. "If you're blessed, why not help someone else and be that hand to reach out to them and tell them that they matter and their life is important" she says. "It's wonderful to have students that are thinking about those issues. It's a constant issue. It's something we've faced for awhile" says the operations manager from the Wesley House, Ca...More >>

  • Global Wine Shortage Could Hit Next Year

    Global Wine Shortage Could Hit Next Year

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:01:28 GMT

    International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 years

    More >>

    International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 years

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.