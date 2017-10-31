PSU grant means local, regional opportunity

Local and regional leaders will have access to transformational leadership opportunities next year, thanks to a grant awarded to EnterprisePSU at Pittsburg State University.

EnterprisePSU received the 2018 Leadership Transformation Grant from the Kansas Leadership Center. It was awarded to 40 organizations across Kansas to fund 40 spots in KLC’s core leadership programs in 2018. The 40 spots available are valued at $25,000.



EnterprisePSU, formerly the Center for Innovation and Business Development, is housed within the University Strategic Initiatives unit at Pittsburg State. Its mission is to support and promote economic development in the Southeast Kansas region.

"EnterprisePSU is dedicated to regional economic development and growth across Southeast Kansas,” said Shawn Naccarato, PSU’s Chief Strategy Officer. “This grant will allow us to provide transformational leadership opportunities from the Kansas Leadership Center to PSU students and leaders in our community. This grant is the first piece of what we hope is a deeper relationship between the KLC and Southeast Kansas."

The Kansas Leadership Center is a non-profit organization committed to fostering leadership for stronger, healthier and more prosperous Kansas communities. The KLC provides first-class leadership training opportunities to organizations and civic entities interested in having more people skilled in exercising leadership.

Since 2007, KLC has trained more than 7,500 leaders from around the world. Since launching the Leadership Transformation Grant, KLC has awarded grants to about 100 Kansas organizations.

The 40 KLC spots available through EnterprisePSU are open to local and regional leaders. Those interested in attending a KLC training program can apply by contacting EnterprisePSU at 620-235-4920.

For more information about the KLC Leadership Transformation Grants, visit http://kansasleadershipcenter.org/transformationgrant.