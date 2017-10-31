Quantcast

Person of Interest Arrested in El Dorado Springs Shooting Death

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Vernon County Missouri authorities have arrested a person of interest in an El Dorado Springs Missouri shooting death.
    He's 40-year-old Charles Shane Green of Nevada, Missouri.
    Green had been wanted on active warrants of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.
    Investigators had identified him as a person of interest in last week's shooting death of 34-year-old Brandon Keith, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside a home in El Dorado Springs.
    However, green has not been charged in that case.

    In a news released, the Vernon County Sheriff's office thanked the Cedar 

Following is the October 25, 2017 news release from The El Dorado Springs Police Chief:


    On October 23, 2017, officers responded to the intersection of South Summer and East Joe Davis Streets concerning a subject lying partially in the street.
Upon arrival officers identified the subject as Brandon S. Keith, 34, of El Dorado Springs. He was unresponsive with injuries to his head. Officers requested an ambulance. Keith was transported to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, for treatment of a gunshot wound to his head. Keith succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 417-876-2313 or the Crime Stopper's Hot Line at 417-876-TIPS. An active criminal investigation is ongoing.
Respectfully,
Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police

    
    

