Pitt State Student Invites Community to Help Her Keep the Homeless Citizens in Pittsburg Warm

Juliana Jones is putting what she learns as a social work student at Pitt State into action. For a community close to her heart.

"If you're blessed, why not help someone else and be that hand to reach out to them and tell them that they matter and their life is important" she says.

"It's wonderful to have students that are thinking about those issues. It's a constant issue. It's something we've faced for awhile" says the operations manager from the Wesley House, Casey Brown.

She's collecting items to help the homeless in Pittsburg this winter, like hats and scarves and hygiene products.

Once she's done collecting items, she's making care packages for the Wesley House to distribute.

Homeless citizens are welcome to stop in the Wesley House for breakfast or lunch and the Lord's Diner for supper. But later in the day..their options run low.

Winter can be especially challenging for the homeless community especially since there's no overnight facilities in the city of Pittsburg.

"It means that they don't have the option to get out of the elements at night" says Brown.

"As a result you have individuals in the city living in places deemed unfit for human habitation" says Jones.

This can be dangerous to a person's health.

"Hypothermia is always a big one, your body temperature when you're out in the elements especially since the wind starts blowing or you end up with any type of precipitation. It becomes much more of a factor very quickly" says Brown.

She hopes the warmth of the community will help her as she helps the homeless deal with the cold.

