SEKS Doctors Argue for Chance to Bid on Crawford County Direct Primary Care Deal

Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>
A police and fire chaplain from Joplin has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts.More >>
A police and fire chaplain from Joplin has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts.More >>
A Carthage woman will be sentenced in December for stealing from patients at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center. 41 year old Kristi Metcalf, a former financial assistant with Carthage Health and Rehab changed her plea to guilty for receiving stolen property, a class B felony and one count of abuse of a health care recipient, a class C felony.More >>
A Carthage woman will be sentenced in December for stealing from patients at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center. 41 year old Kristi Metcalf, a former financial assistant with Carthage Health and Rehab changed her plea to guilty for receiving stolen property, a class B felony and one count of abuse of a health care recipient, a class C felony.More >>
Months of protests , shootings and drug activity in st. Louis have led it to be labeled the nations more dangerous city. That's having a negative effect on a north St. Louis health system.More >>
Months of protests , shootings and drug activity in st. Louis have led it to be labeled the nations more dangerous city. That's having a negative effect on a north St. Louis health system.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.More >>
A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th.More >>
A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th.More >>
Shots fired in a Joplin neighborhood. It happened around two o'clock this afternoon between 15th and 18th streets in Joplin.More >>
Shots fired in a Joplin neighborhood. It happened around two o'clock this afternoon between 15th and 18th streets in Joplin.More >>