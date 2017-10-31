Empire District Electric Invests Locally

The Empire District Electric Company makes an investment in the four-states. The company announced a plan today to expand its wind energy resources with over 800 megawatts of power in its service area. The project is estimated to be completed in 2020 and, once completed, will save customers on average $10 on their energy bill.

"We are pleased to put forward this initiative which demonstrates an innovative approach to reduce energy costs for our customers, while supporting our region by investing locally." says David Swain, President.

The Joplin based company serves nearly 320,000 customers across six states.

