Crowder's Ost Named 1st team All-Region - KOAM TV 7

Updated:

RELEASE FROM CROWDER ATHLETICS:

Neosho, MO – Crowder College Roughrider Soccer Player Daniel Ost (Santa Rosa, Brazil) was named 1st Team Region 16 in Division I Men’s Soccer.

Ost started all 17 games as goalkeeper for the Roughriders with 73 saves and 7 shutouts on the season.   

“Daniel has been the heart of our defense for the past two years. He has been among the national leaders in many statistical categories and a large portion of our success can be attributed to his play,” stated Coach Brad Smith.

Crowder College’s Soccer program began in 2008 as an NJCAA Division I sport.

