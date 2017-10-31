Crowder's Ost Named 1st team All-Region

RELEASE FROM CROWDER ATHLETICS:

Neosho, MO – Crowder College Roughrider Soccer Player Daniel Ost (Santa Rosa, Brazil) was named 1st Team Region 16 in Division I Men’s Soccer.

Ost started all 17 games as goalkeeper for the Roughriders with 73 saves and 7 shutouts on the season.

“Daniel has been the heart of our defense for the past two years. He has been among the national leaders in many statistical categories and a large portion of our success can be attributed to his play,” stated Coach Brad Smith.

Crowder College’s Soccer program began in 2008 as an NJCAA Division I sport.