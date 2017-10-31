Webb Prepares for District Championship vs. CJ

Friday, we'll get the rematch that every sports fan in the 4 states knew we would get.

The Webb City Cardinals will host the Carl Junction Bulldogs Friday, with the Class 4 District 5 title on the line.

Heading into the game Webb City is #1 in the Missouri Class 4 rankings with an 12-0 record. Carl Junction is #2 in the Missouri Class 4 rankings with a 11-1 record. CJ's only loss was to this Webb City team all the way back in week one.

These two teams have played four times since Carl Junction joined the COC Large last year. The Bulldogs won the regular season opener against Webb City last season, but Webb City got revenge in the district championship to move on to state.

Webb City took care of business in this year's season opener, beating the Bulldogs 27-12.

Friday's game will begin at 7 o'clock at Cardinal Stadium in Webb City.