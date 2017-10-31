Webb Prepares for District Championship vs. CJ

NEO is 7-2 and will open up the postseason Saturday at home against #11 Blinn.More >>
The Bulldogs drilled Neodesha 66-14, and will face Wellsville in the regional round of the 3A bracket Saturday.More >>
Mar'Qywell Jackson and Xavier Adams each had 12 points for PSU.More >>
#1 Webb City is 12-0, and will face #2 Carl Junction in the C4D5 championship Friday.More >>
Ost started all 17 games for the Roughriders with 73 saves and 7 shutouts.More >>
The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team will travel to Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday (Oct. 31) to face the University of Kansas in a season-opening exhibition game match-up. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CST) at Allen Fieldhouse.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
