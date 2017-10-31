Gorillas Open Season @ #3 Kansas

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

LAWRENCE -- The University of Kansas scored 22 straight points in just under a five minute span of the first half to take control en route to a 100-54 exhibition victory over Pittsburg State University Tuesday (Oct. 31) at Allen Fieldhouse.



The Gorillas, making their 2017-18 season debut for first-year head coach Kim Anderson, trailed just 4-3 on Xavier Adams' 3-pointer ninty seconds into the contest, but the Jayhawks forced seven missed shots and four turnovers to fuel their run.



KU pushed its margin to 30, at 40-10, before Pitt State battled back with seven straight points and a 14-1 run to draw back within 17 points, at 41-24 on a free throw by Adams.



The Jayhawks stretched their margin back to 25, 53-28, at halftime and the Gorillas never got any closer in the second half.



Malik Newman led five KU players in double figures with 19 points, while Svi Mykhailiuk added 18 points.



Adams and Mar'Qywell Jackson paced Pitt State with 12 points, while Jabari Antwine finished with nine points and Grant Lozoya added seven.