Galena Moves on in Playoffs

The Galena Bulldogs are still undefeated.

Galena opened up the 3A playoff bracket at home on Tuesday night against the Neodesha Bluestreaks, winning 66-14.

It was a dominant performance from the beginning for the Bulldogs. They scored 20 points in the first quarter, and led 58-7 at halftime.

Galena is now 10-0 overall on the year, already winning a conference and district championship. Next up for the Bulldogs, they'll face Wellsville on Saturday in the regional round. Wellsville beat the Humboldt Cubs in the Bi-District round Tuesday night and is 9-1 heading into Saturday's game.

Click HERE to check out the complete 3A playoff bracket. 

