NEO Football Cracks Top 10

The NEO Golden Norsemen continued to climb up the national rankings in the latest poll released on Tuesday.

NEO jumped from #14 up to #8 this week after going on the road and beating #4 Blinn Saturday. The Norsemen are now 7-2 on the season and will open up the SWJCFC playoffs this Saturday with a home rematch against Blinn. The Bucs fell from #4 down to #11 after their loss to NEO last week.

The Independence Pirates are now a top 5 team. They moved up one spot from #6 to #5 this week. The Pirates have won 7 straight games, with their last loss coming to now number one Iowa Western (8-1) back in their season opener.

Three other Kansas schools made the top 20 poll. Butler is #10, defending national champion Garden City is #17, and Hutchinson is #20.