Carthage Neighborhood Plays Host To 2,000 Trick Or Treaters -- For Two Decades

"While it's only been the last few years that Carthage Police have actually blocked off the streets for this neighborhood event, the event itself has been bringing out trick or treaters for more than 20 years, and over the years were talking nearly 2,000 trick or treaters every year that come to this special event.

Vicki Elliff moved into the Grand Avenue neighborhood four years ago, but she had no idea what that meant.

'Did you know what you were getting into?' Vicki Elliff says "No, no, we did not realize what was going on until we were already here and the neighbors were telling us you better be ready, you better stock up on candy, so we did."

And stocking up -- barely keeps up.

The line at her house -- seemingly a mile long -- and it's the same from house to house.

The residents of Grand Avenue have been having this spooky celebration for nearly 20 years, and it's grown so much, that in the last five years, the city actually blocks the roads off, making trick or treating safer for everyone.

Morrison: "Well, I think it's just great that there's lots of houses for them to be able to go to and for families to be able to walk and get that traditional feel of trick or treating without having to just go to a parking lot or anything like that, they're able to be amongst the houses."

And for those participating, like Shay Gaddis, she says there's a couple of perks to handing out the candy at home...especially for her friends...

Gaddis: "They're excited that we'll give them more candy..."

"She likes to pass it out and she likes to trick or treat, so she gets to do them both!"

And thanks to the efforts of the Carthage Police Department, and the families of Grand Avenue, it's something Shay -- and everyone else, can do safely.

Now of course if you did miss it this year don't worry, they do it every year like we mentioned it's right here on grand between Centennial and Macon so make sure next year you make it out here, lots of trick or treaters, lots of food, there's s'mores going on, all sorts of fun activities, it just makes for a great safe place for everybody.