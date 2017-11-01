MSSU's Miller Named 2nd team All-MIAA

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Missouri Southern State senior defender Ronise Miller earned second-team All-MIAA honors as the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association released its post season honors Wednesday morning



Miller finished the regular season as the only Lion to play and start in all 17 games and lead the squad in minutes played as well (1471). She only took one shot, but that did not matter as she assisted in preventing opponents from scoring in bunches, leading to MSSU finishing sixth in both goals allowed per game (1.244) and opponents scoring average (1.29).



Miller assisted each goalkeeper to eight total shutouts, including three-straight shutout victories to close out the regular season with a 5-9-3 overall and 5-5-1 conference record.



MSSU earned the fifth seed in the 2017 MIAA tournament and will face off at fourth-seeded Fort Hays State tonight at 7 p.m. in a rematch where the Lions forced the Tigers to a scoreless tie back on Oct. 15 in Hays, Kansas.



Central Missouri finished the 2017 season undefeated and secured four out of five individual awards this season for its effort on the field. UCM forward Jada Scott (Offensive POY), Kayla Hammer (Defensive POY), Anna Dilkes (GOY), and Lewis Theobald (COY) all secured an end of the season award for UCM, while Northeastern State forward Paulina Chavez took home freshman of the year to wrap up the awards.



The award winners along with the MIAA first-team, second-team, third team, and honorable mention recipients can be seen below:



2017 All-MIAA Women's Soccer Team



Offensive Player of the Year

Jada Scott, F, Central Missouri



Defensive Player of the Year

Kayla Hamner, D, Central Missouri



Goalkeeper of the Year

Anna Dilkes, GK, Central Missouri



Freshman of the Year

Paulina Chavez, F, Northeastern State



Coach of the Year

Lewis Theobald, Central Missouri



First Team

GK: Anna Dilkes, Sr., Central Missouri**%@

D: Bridget Blessie, Sr., Missouri Western

D: Rebecca Gleason, Sr., Northeastern State

D: Kayla Hamner, Sr., Central Missouri**%

MF: Madeline Cowell, Jr., Missouri Western

MF: Kelsie Eason, Fr., Central Oklahoma

MF: Baylie Edwards, Sr., Central Missouri**

MF: Eden Stoddard, Sr., Fort Hays State

MF: Megan Woolley, Sr., Central Missouri%@

F: Paulina Chavez, Fr., Northeastern State

F: Cassidy Menke, Jr., Missouri Western%

F: Abby Rhodes, Sr., Central Missouri**@

F: Jada Scott, Jr., Central Missouri%@



Results reflect tie in voting

**=Unanimous Selection

%=2016 First Team Selection

@=2015 First Team Selection



Second Team

GK: Sarah Lyle, Sr., Missouri Western

D: Sarah Blakley, Sr., Missouri Western

D: Skylar Drum, Fr., Central Missouri

D: Courtney Killian, Jr., Central Missouri

D: Ronise Miller, Sr., Missouri Southern

D: Baylie Schmitz, Sr., Fort Hays State

MF: Melissa Giles, Sr., Northeastern State

MF: Becky Roberts, Sr., Lindenwood

MF: Izzy Romano, So., Northwest Missouri

F: Sydney Cluck, Sr., Missouri Western

F: Asha Haile, So., Central Oklahoma

F: Makayla Toth, Fr., Central Missouri



Third Team

GK: Kaitlin Minnich, Sr., Washburn

GK: Kristen Thompson, Sr., Fort Hays State

D: Leah Mettam, Fr., Emporia State

D: Madison Motil, So., Central Oklahoma

D: Rebecca Weimer, Sr., Washburn

MF: Jasmine Beaulieu, Sr., Fort Hays State

MF: Tara Benefiel, So., Emporia State

MF: Tera Lynch, Fr., Washburn

MF: Megan Maenner, Jr., Missouri Western

F: Katie Killion, Jr., Central Oklahoma

F: Mikayla Lowery, Sr., Central Oklahoma

F: Julia Mathis, Sr., Northeastern State



Honorable Mention

Central Oklahoma: Camille Greer, MF

Emporia State: Bethany Reeves, GK

Fort Hays State: Taryn Schnell, D

Lindenwood: Katie Juhlin, D; Alaina White, D

Missouri Western: Bailey Ketcham, D; Paige Phipps, D; Ashlyn Powers, D

Nebraska-Kearney: Kelsie Ienn, D; Marika Van Brocklin, D; Molly Willis, D; Kaitlyn Pawloski, MF; Tori Weber, MF

Northeastern State: Meg Smith, GK; Mariah Nicolet, F

Northwest Missouri: Annie Poelzl, D; Mollie Holtman, F

Southwest Baptist: Tessa Wagner, D; AC Pettit, MF; Raegan Edwards, F

Washburn: Mackenzie Heiman, D; Presley Wiggins, D; Olivia Grasso, MF; Ellie Karloff, F; Emily Stauffer, F; Paige Swanson, F