MSSU's Miller Named 2nd team All-MIAA

CJ is aiming to finally get over the hump, and top the Cardinals for a district title.More >>
The Lions will host Lindenwood on senior day Saturday.More >>
Miller finished the regular season as the only Lion to play and start in all 17 games and lead the squad in minutes played as well.More >>
Coaches from 6 different leagues showed up to the event to talk about their teams and get a look at the preseason coaches polls for each league.More >>
NEO is 7-2 and will open up the postseason Saturday at home against #11 Blinn.More >>
The Bulldogs drilled Neodesha 66-14, and will face Wellsville in the regional round of the 3A bracket Saturday.More >>
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
