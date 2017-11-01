Lions Prep for Final Home Game

The Missouri Southern Lions will play at Fred G. Hughes stadium on Saturday for the final time this season.

RELASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football team play the last home game this season inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium as the Lions play host to Lindenwood on Saturday for Senior Day. Kickoff is slated for 2 pm.



Game Information

Team Records: MSSU - 0-9, 0-9 MIAA | LWU 3-6, 3-6 MIAA

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2017

Kick-Off: 2 pm, CT

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Fred G. Hughes Stadium (7,000)

Series Record: Lindenwood leads the series 3-1

Coaches: Denver Johnson (3-28 at MSSU, 72-94 overall) | Jed Stugart (3-6 at Lindenwood, 94-30 overall)



Media Coverage

The Series: Lindenwood leads the series 3-1 and this is the fifth-ever meeting between the two schools. Lindenwood took the first match-up in 2012, 45-30, while Missouri Southern won 31-17 in 2014. Both games were played in St. Charles. 2015's game was the first game played in Joplin. The two teams were slated to play in 2013 for MSSU's Homecoming game, but the event was cancelled after the tragic shooting death of MSSU Offensive Line Coach, Derek Moore.



The Dish On The Lions: The Lions are 3-6 this season with wins over Northeastern State, Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney. The win over UNK last week stopped a four-game losing streak. Quarterback Najee Jackson leads the offense for Lindenwood as he has thrown for 1,964 yards on 162-292 passing and rushed for 193 yards and three scores. Jackson has seven touchdowns through the air. Calen Campbell and Shakeem Wharton both have 75 plus carries on the year with Campbell racking up 454 yards and seven scores, while Wharton has 351 yards and five touchdowns. Daantrell Prince is the favorite target of Jackson through the air as he has caught 42 passes for 618 yards and four touchdowns. Kendell Sparks has 266 yards and one touchdown, while DeSean Warren has 357 yards and four scores. Defensively, the Lions are led by Darius Williams with 85 tackles and two forced fumbles. CJ Bivens has 75 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss and two sacks, while Bakari Triggs has a team-high three interceptions to go with 52 tackles, 4.5 TFL and two forced fumbles. The Lions will finish up the regular season next week as they play host to Central Missouri.

A Victory vs. Lindenwood State Would: stop an 11-game losing streak for Southern. It would also be the second for MSSU against Lindenwood in the series and bring the series record to 3-2, in favor of Lindenwood.



NFL Representation: The Lions will have two different players on NFL rosters to start the season. Brandon Williams is a starter on the defensive line for the Baltimore Ravens, while Allen Barbre will be with the Denver Broncos this year.

Show Me The Money: Brandon Williams has become a leader on the defense for the Baltimore Ravens, as well as the NFL. In the offseason, Williams became the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL and the eighth-highest paid defensive lineman when he signed a five-year, $54 million contract.

NFL Executive: Former Lion and former NFL wide receiver James Thrash is in his second season serving as the NFL and NFLPA's Appeals Officer. He hears all appeals for the NFL regarding on-field player discipline. Thrash played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions On Radio: The Lions will partner with ESPN Joplin this year as Southern can now be heard on three separate FM stations, as well as an AM station. ESPN Joplin will air the Lions' games on 101.3 and 103.5 FM, as well as AM 1560. MSSU's KXMS 88.7 will also simulcast the games giving the Lions a larger reach in the four-states than they've ever had.

Tough League/Region: The MIAA has two teams in the coaches top 25 this week. Fort Hays State is sixth, while Northwest Missouri fell from the top spot to No. 8 this week after the loss to Pittsburg State. The Super Region Three, which the Lions are a part of, has seven teams in the top 25. There are 11 teams total that are either ranked or receiving votes in the poll from the region.

Lions On TV: Missouri Southern's KGCS will air every Lions home game live this year during the season. They will also re-broadcast the games on Sunday evenings at 7 pm.

Lions On The Web: All of MSSU's football games are carried live online as part of the MIAA Network. Fans can go to www.mssulions.com to view live and on-demand games.

Streaming Options: Fans now have even more options to view the Lions online in their homes and on the road. Not only can you view on your computer, fans can now view The MIAA Network on its over the top apps for either Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

NCAA Team Stats Rankings: The Lions rank 13th in fewest penalties per game and 14th in fewest penalties total. The team ranks 17th in fewest penalty yards per game, while ranking 20th in fewest penalty yards total.

MIAA Team Stats Rankings: Southern leads the MIAA in fewest penalties and fewest penalties per game, while ranking second in fewest penalty yards and fewest penalty yards per game. The Lions are third in blocked kicks, while ranking fifth in both tackles for a loss and kickoff return defense and sixth in fourth down conversion percentage defense.

Individual Stats Rankings: Individually, Roc Robbins ranks tenth in blocked kicks and 27th in fumbles recovered.

Special Teams Player Of The Week: Roc Robbins was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week this week. He had a blocked kick, a blocked extra point and returned that PAT for a two-point conversion.

Rush Like A QB: Brayden Scott had three rushing touchdowns against Central Oklahoma and went over the century mark with 104 yards on the ground. It was the first time since 2013 that the Lions had a quarterback rush for 100 yards when Jay McDowell had 119 at Pittsburg State.

Senior Day: This Saturday, the Lions will honor 11 players that will be playing their last home game at MSSU. TJ Fleeton, Patrick Cheek, Donovan Carter, Kene Anigbogu, EJ McKenzie, Josh Hadley, Antonio Carranco, Jarrell Jackson, Brandon Martin, Brock Renken and Chris Williams will all be honored before the game.

Spread The Wealth: In seven of the Lions' nine games this year, they have thrown the ball to at least seven different receivers. This season, 16 different Lions have caught a pass.

Catching Fire: Dante Vandeven has made the transition to wide receiver rather well. The former quarterback is second on the team in receiving yards with 276 and has an average of 13.1 yards per catch.

NCAA Regional Rankings: The second NCAA Division II Super Region Three poll came out this week. The MIAA has three teams in the poll with Fort Hays State at No. 1, Northwest Missouri at No. 5 and Central Missouri at No. 9.

Weather Report: The weather report for the Joplin area on Saturday calls for a high of 75 and partly cloudy conditions with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the south, southwest at 11 mph.

Up Next: Southern will have its final game of the year as the Lions travel to Pittsburg State to take on the Gorillas in the Miners Bowl. Kickoff from Carnie-Smith Stadium is slated for 2 pm.