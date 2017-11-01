Quantcast

#2 CJ Looks to Knock Off #1 Webb City

Updated:

The Carl Junction Bulldogs have won 11 straight games, and are currently #2 in the Missouri Class 4 rankings. The only team they have lost to is Webb City, which was all the way back in week 1 on August 18th.

Friday, the Bulldogs will have a shot at revenge against the Cardinals.

The two teams will meet in Webb City for the Class 4 District 5 title. The Cardinals have yet to lose a game this season, heading into the matchup 12-0 overall. When Webb and CJ met in the regular season opener back in August, the Cardinals topped the Bulldogs 27-12.

Friday's game will be at 7 o'clock at Cardinal Stadium in Webb City. You can catch highlights from the game on KOAM at 10, and on the FOX14 PressBox at 11 Friday night.

