"The Law Store" Locations Closing

Some Four Staters want to know what's next for their court cases after a chain of law stores closes locations. "The Law Store" is a Joplin-based company, and an offshoot from the Hershewe Law Firm.

Two former Law Store customers say they received no advance warning from The Law Store attorneys.

Cassy Spoonemore's reaction to The Law Store closing its locations...

"Not surprised, in all honesty," says Spoonemore.

Spoonemore says she has been trying since January to get back documents she gave to attorneys working with The Law Store inside Joplin's Seventh Street Walmart.

"A lot of my documents I gave them, which were original things, I have gotten bare minimums," says Spoonemore. "I've asked, they just say OK we'll give it to someone and then call you back. I never get a call back."

"Just wasn't professional, they way they did it," says Lorietta Mills.

Mills says a Law Store attorney recently told her that her fingerprints needed for her adoption case have been lost.

"Scared and worried," says Mills. "It's like, now where are they at?"

Ed Hershewe told us The Law Store is in a "period of transition to make the model work at a fiscal level." "The Law Store is changing its business model from a retail location only." Hershewe also says, "The Law Store and its attorneys will continue to serve all existing clients."

Both Mills and Spoonemore are considering legal action against The Law Store.

"If I've learned anything, to definitely do more looking and researching into something like this before I ever hire anyone in this type of deal. Just because it's convenient, doesn't make it the best," says Spoonemore.

It's unclear how many Law Store locations are closing. Hershewe told us only the Neosho and Rolla locations are impacted. We asked Hershewe to respond to claims The Law Store workers were not meeting customers' deadlines and losing documents. We have not received a response back from him.