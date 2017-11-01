JPD Releases Sex Offender Compliance Stats for Halloween

Halloween has come and gone.

And while many families are counting candy...officers with the Joplin Police Department are counting sex offender compliance concerns.

Those numbers came out today.

During the course of Halloween night -- Joplin Police officers checked up on 114 sex offenders in the city, to ensure they were remaining compliant with special Halloween restrictions.

In the end, officers generated 31 reports of possible violations.

Duncan: "So while, 31 reports may seem like a large number, ideally, once those are investigated we'll have determined there's a much lower number of actual offenses."

As for what generated the initial concerns...

Duncan: "There was concerns that those offenders were not compliant, whether it be they found out somebody else was actually living there on the address that was reported as being their address, or there were signs that they no longer lived there, or different factors came together where there was a report taken for further investigation."

Out of the 31 reports, three people were ultimately arrested for violating the Halloween restrictions.

Duncan: "So the arrests that were made were for typical violations such as somebody not being at their address and being somewhere else."

Captain Duncan says for the most part, those they checked on were compliant with the requirements, and fully understand the restrictions for Halloween.

Captain Duncan tells us that while the city does routinely check up on sex offenders though the year the Jasper County Sheriff's office has primary responsibility for offender compliance.

