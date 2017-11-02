Quantcast

Suspect Arrested For Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash - KOAM TV 7

Suspect Arrested For Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Shelby L. Colon Shelby L. Colon

       Authorities have arrested a woman wanted in a fatal car pedestrian crash in Galena, Kansas.
       Shelby Colon was arrested in Joplin, Missouri.
     Galena police had issued a warrant last week for the 25-year-old woman. The Cherokee County district attorney has charged Colon with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 66-year-old     Charles Burkybile Jr. and 86-year-old Glen A. Roosa.
    
    Authorities say Burkybile and Roosa were struck by a vehicle Colon was driving on July 6.
    
    Burkybile died at the scene. Roosa later died at a nearby hospital.
    
    
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.