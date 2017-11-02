Quantcast

Kansas Tax Collections Beat Expectations

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Kansas officials say higher than expected tax collections in the state are signs the Kansas economy is improving.
    The state collected nearly $32 million more in taxes than anticipated in October.
    It was the fifth consecutive month tax collections exceeded expectations.
    The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday the state took in nearly $501 million in taxes last month. Its official forecast predicted $469 million. The surplus was 6.8 percent.
    Since the current budget year began in July, tax collections are $105 million ahead of expectations, or 5.5 percent.
    State officials and economists planned to issue a new fiscal forecast Thursday. The current one was drafted in April.
    Lawmakers increased individual income taxes earlier this year to help balance the state budget. Those collections are beating projections.
    Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said better-than expected sales and corporate income tax collections show the state's economy is improving.
 

