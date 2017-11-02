Kansas Tax Collections Beat Expectations

Kansas officials say higher than expected tax collections in the state are signs the Kansas economy is improving.
The state collected nearly $32 million more in taxes than anticipated in October.
It was the fifth consecutive month tax collections exceeded expectations.
The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday the state took in nearly $501 million in taxes last month. Its official forecast predicted $469 million. The surplus was 6.8 percent.
Since the current budget year began in July, tax collections are $105 million ahead of expectations, or 5.5 percent.
State officials and economists planned to issue a new fiscal forecast Thursday. The current one was drafted in April.
Lawmakers increased individual income taxes earlier this year to help balance the state budget. Those collections are beating projections.
Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said better-than expected sales and corporate income tax collections show the state's economy is improving.
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>