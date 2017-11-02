Oklahoma House Approves Tax Hike

Some Oklahoma lawmakers are looking to tax increases as they debate ways to fill a $215 million budget shortfall

The Oklahoma House has approved a measure to increase the gross production tax on oil and gas to 7 percent for some wells after defeating a proposal to impose the maximum 7 percent rate on all wells.

The House approved the measure Wednesday on a 64-31 vote. The Republican-controlled chamber tabled attempts by Democrats to raise the gross production tax for all wells as high as 7 percent. The House also defeated a Democratic proposal to raise the rate to 4 percent for all wells currently taxed at less than 4 percent.

State lawmakers are in the sixth week of a special legislative session to address the budget shortfall and look for long-term solutions to chronic shortfalls that have forced deep cuts to state agencies and services.



